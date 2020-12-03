On Tuesday December 1, 2020, Emily Elizabeth “Lib” Dudney, referred to as “a divine original” by her pastor, went to her heavenly home after a period of declining health.
The daughter of John Alfred and Rose Sullivan Dudney, Lib was born in Chattanooga, TN on August 13, 1927 and moved to Kingsport with her family at a young age. She attended Kingsport City Schools and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1945. She continued her education at Southwestern of Memphis, now known as Rhodes College, where she was named outstanding senior athlete and was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. Upon graduation in 1949, Lib returned to Kingsport and began a long and illustrious career in education as a science teacher at John Sevier Junior High and then later at Dobyns-Bennett. Lib furthered her own education in the early 1970’s by completing a Masters of Supervision and Principalship at ETSU.
The science teacher in Lib loved everything about nature and being outdoors, especially her farm and property on Boone Lake. Her garden and its produce were legendary, and Lib became a notable fixture at the Kingsport farmer’s market. Lib led many a field trip to Bays Mountain, discovering something new each time. In season, her boat was always in use, teaching all her nieces and nephews and a variety of their friends how to water ski.
Lib’s tenure as a teacher included a multitude of honors, activities and accomplishments. The Southern Appalachian Science Association named her an Outstanding Science Teacher. In 1972, before girls’ sports were sanctioned by TSSAA, Lib coached girls’ football...yes, girls’ football!... and girls’ basketball, driving the teams to games, replacing antiquated equipment and probably washing uniforms as well! Lib was a superb girls’ track and cross country coach, her teams winning numerous District and Regional championships. Many will remember Lib as an exceptional biology teacher, an enthusiastic sponsor of the Pep Club, a founder and sponsor of the Ebony Club as well as a sponsor of the camera and audiovisual clubs. To honor her many educational efforts, Lib was inducted into the Kingsport City Schools Hall of Fame in 2016.
When Lib retired from teaching, her commitment to education continued with her 1985 election to the Kingsport Board of Education serving as Board president from 1991-93. Under her leadership, a new Washington Elementary School was built and three other elementary schools were fully renovated.
Keeping busy was never a problem for Lib and upon leaving the school board she became involved with the DB Alumni Association, serving on the Board and then as president. Through the efforts of Lib and a host of other dedicated supporters, the Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Foundation was formed and $2.8 million was raised toward the cost of the Field House. Lib was inducted into the DBHS Alumni Hall of Fame in 2012.
During her lifetime of service to others, Lib presided over multiple committees and boards of the Kingsport Senior Citizen program, served on the Kingsport Fun Fest executive committee, cooked Meals on Wheels for 24 years and co-edited the papers of Leroy Sprankle into the book, My Boys. As an active member of First Baptist Church, Kingsport since the 1930’s, Lib taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, chaired the AV committee and coordinated the nurseries among many other duties.
Lib was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Thomas Earl Dudney in 2013 and her sister-in-law, Susan Bowling Dudney in 2019. She is survived by nieces, Sue Greene (Jim) and Anne Kilgore of Kingsport; nephews, Tom Dudney (Diane), Hoover, AL; Bo Dudney (Gloria), Johnson City; Bill Dudney (Janyce), Kingsport; great nieces and nephews, Jennifer Murphy (Sean), Rebecca Morelock (Josh), Danette Bentley (Casey), Lindsey Hundley (James), Brett Dudney (Shannon), Shane Templeton (Anne), Beth Goins (Allen), Leslie Jordan (Thomas), Nick Dudney, Adam Kilgore (Staci), Sally Galyean (Kip), Brooke Adams (Andy), Laura Goodwin (Adam), John Dudney (Heather) and Rachel Hight (Jonathan); and 29 great-great nieces and nephews.
While Lib never had children of her own, she ‘mothered’ thousands of children in many different ways during her lifetime. Lib once said “Anything that I have been privileged to do for Kingsport has been a labor of love.” Because of that love, when people in Kingsport from all walks of life hear her name, many will fondly reference the science teacher, the coach, the mentor or the civic cheerleader. To have made that kind of impression is the ultimate compliment and the legacy of a life well lived.
Lib’s family extends sincere gratitude for the loving care provided by all the dedicated staff of caregivers at Preston Place Suites and Preston Place 2 as well as Amedisys Hospice, especially her nurse Amanda.
A private burial service for immediate family will be held on Friday, December 4th with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. The family plans to host a service of remembrance at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lib’s memory to First Baptist Church, 200 W. Church Circle Kingsport, TN 37660, to the Kingsport City School Educational Foundation, 400 Clinchfield St. Ste 201, Kingsport, TN 37660 or to the charity of one’s choice.