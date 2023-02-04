KINGSPORT - Emil Negru, aged 66, returned home from the hospital Tuesday, Jan 24 and passed away Friday, Jan 27 in the comfort of his own home in Kingsport, TN holding hands with wife Ana and daughter Roxana.

Emil was born April 18, 1956, in Nicseni, Romania. He served in the Romanian army and would entertain his family with countless stories of his adventures. After serving, he fixed his sights on the American Dream. Despite significant pushback from the former Socialist Republic of Romania, he received permission to place new roots on American soil. He came to the United States January 1984 and since paved the way for many to follow.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you