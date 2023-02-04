KINGSPORT - Emil Negru, aged 66, returned home from the hospital Tuesday, Jan 24 and passed away Friday, Jan 27 in the comfort of his own home in Kingsport, TN holding hands with wife Ana and daughter Roxana.
Emil was born April 18, 1956, in Nicseni, Romania. He served in the Romanian army and would entertain his family with countless stories of his adventures. After serving, he fixed his sights on the American Dream. Despite significant pushback from the former Socialist Republic of Romania, he received permission to place new roots on American soil. He came to the United States January 1984 and since paved the way for many to follow.
“Let’s go”; he loved to travel with family and would constantly be on the move. He traveled the entire continental US, visited over 25 different countries, and served on several international mission trips. He dearly cared for the Bushmen people of the Kalahari Desert and went to Namibia, Africa on three occasions.
He owned a construction company for several decades and enjoyed building many different projects. With his wife Ana as a realtor, they built and repaired many houses together and always worked as a team.
When at home, he loved to work in his garden. He planted hundreds of fruit trees throughout his life, tended several gardens, and cared for many animals. While living in Florida for 16 years, he enjoyed fishing and casting his net in the water at sunset.
He was a greatly generous man that loved telling jokes, had a passion for spreading the Gospel, and deeply loved his family. He will be missed dearly but his legacy will live on.
He is survived by his wife, Ana Negru, sisters Dina and Dorina, son Adi Negru and his wife Adina and granddaughter Abie, daughter Evelina Rodriguez and her husband Alfonso with their daughter Jenessa, daughter Roxana Snell, nephew Cosmin Daniel Stoica and his wife Georgianna and their children: Sarah, Ariana, Adelina and Alex.
This obituary was lovingly written by the Negru family. Trinity Memorial Centers (423-723-8177) is honored to serve them.