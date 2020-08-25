Emerson W. Hillman, Jr., age 82 of West Milton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born January 3, 1938 in Nickelsville, VA to his parents, Emerson W. Hillman, Sr. and Kate Elizabeth Salyer Hillman.
Junior worked as an iron worker for 44 years until his retirement on April 1, 1997. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was also a 3rd degree Master Mason with the Fincastle Masonic Lodge #33 F.&A.M. in Dungannon, VA and was an associate member of the West Milton Masonic Lodge #577 F.&A.M.
Junior was an avid vegetable gardener and spent many hours enjoying his garden. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Anna Hillman; and his brother, Bill Hillman.
He will be missed and remembered by his daughter and son-in-law, Jeanie and William Atchison; siblings, Henry Hillman (Mildred), Peggy and James, Sr. Williams, Shirley and Barney Penley; nieces and nephews, Michael, Brian, Mary, Randall, David, Sandy, and Jimmy, Jr.
Private funeral services will be held. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton, OH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Milton-Union Education Foundation.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com