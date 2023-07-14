KINGSPORT, TN - Emerson Darell Stidham Sr, 83, of Kingsport, TN, received the ultimate gift of everlasting life on his birthday and passed peacefully at his home, July 14, 2023, with his family surrounding him. On that day his body was healed and able to carry him into heaven’s gate.
He was born in Norton Virginia on July 14, 1940, to Emerson and Louise Stidham, who proceed him in death. He was a 1958 graduate of JJ Kelly High school. Soon after graduation he married Maxie (Frye) in 1960 and started their family in Norton, VA. He then moved to Hyattsville, MD where Emerson worked at Volkswagen of American and later retired in 1988. They lived there for 34 years before moving and settling in Kingsport TN.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, Christie Donnells Powers and husband Everett Powers.
He is survived by the love of his life for the last 63 years, Maxie Stidham; children, Karen Cooke, Emerson (Tammy) Stidham Jr,; grandchildren, Emily “baby girl” Stallard (Jon), Jacob, Megan, and Jennifer (Jordan) Stidham; great-grandsons, Gage, Elijah, and Lucas Stallard; his best friend, Daphne; first cousin, Charles (Debbie) Wampler; and father of granddaughter, Terry Cooke.
He enjoyed fishing, playing his banjo, visiting Maryland often to be with his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, taking care of everyone around him and being the best husband, dad, & grandfather.
He used his last breath to tell his family how much he loved them and would miss them.
The family would like to thank the Amedysis Hospice Team (Kingsport), Pastor Dewayne Gilliam, and very special friends Scott and Tina Stallard for extending their care to our family during this extremely difficult time.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, VA. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Dewayne Gilliam officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton, VA. Pallbearers will be Scott, Jon, Gage, Terry, Jeremiah and Jake.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Stidham family.