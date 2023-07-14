KINGSPORT, TN - Emerson Darell Stidham Sr, 83, of Kingsport, TN, received the ultimate gift of everlasting life on his birthday and passed peacefully at his home, July 14, 2023, with his family surrounding him. On that day his body was healed and able to carry him into heaven’s gate.

He was born in Norton Virginia on July 14, 1940, to Emerson and Louise Stidham, who proceed him in death. He was a 1958 graduate of JJ Kelly High school. Soon after graduation he married Maxie (Frye) in 1960 and started their family in Norton, VA. He then moved to Hyattsville, MD where Emerson worked at Volkswagen of American and later retired in 1988. They lived there for 34 years before moving and settling in Kingsport TN.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you