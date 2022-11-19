BRISTOL - Emerson C. Williams, age 84, of Bristol, TN died Friday, November 18th at Bristol Regional Medical Center after a prolonged illness. Son of the late Curie and Minnie Williams he grew up on the Copper Creek, VA family farm. He had a tremendous smile, with brown eyes that glowed with love for children. He had a quick wit, loved a good joke and had a quiet charm. Emerson had such integrity and character.

He had a strong central core and was a person that always knew who he was and what he stood for. He had many interests including sports (always a NYY fan) and was a master at Bass fishing. He fished many of the streams and rivers of Virginia and Tennessee. His very best fishing was catching 40 Bass from Copper Creek on a single day. It did give him bragging rights and is not a “fishing tale”. A wonderful gardener, he furnished many neighbors with fresh vegetables through the growing season. He worked a puzzle and the Sudoku daily. He was a Christian and of the Methodist faith.

