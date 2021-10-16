ROGERSVILLE - Elwood Jack Curtsinger, III, age 45, of Rogersville, joined his Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 9, 2021. He was a member of Russellville Church of God. He loved God with all his heart and showed that to others. He could light up the room with his smile and was seldom seen without it. He had a love for anything that went fast, football, and his family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Elwood Sr. and Lois Jean Curtsinger; JD and Betty Mabe.
He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Tonya Curtsinger; son, Elijah Curtsinger; parents, Elwood Jr. and Mary Curtsinger; grandmother, Loretta Mabe; brother, John Mabe; sisters, Shannon Eaton and Christina Curtsinger (Johnny); nephews, Austin, Japheth, Caleb, Ty, Trevor, Kullen and Kaz; nieces, Haley and Autumn; mother-in-law, Trina Arnold (Ed); father-in-law, Jerry Ball; brother-in-law, Sean Ball; sister-in-law, Meaghan Ball; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday, October 18, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Paul Nolan officiating. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.