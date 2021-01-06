On Sunday, January 3, 2021, Elva (Ruth Herron) Miller, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 90.
Ruthie was born January 20th, 1930, in Scott County Virginia to the late Elisha Abraham Herron and Minnie Mae Bruner Herron. On September 2nd she married Kelsey (Pat) Miller. They raised two sons Kelsey (Randy) Randolph Miller, Venoy (Tim) Timothy Miller; two daughters, Sheila Veronica Miller and Valinda Danetta Miller; three grandchildren, Shawna Miller, Jason Miller and LaQuanda Miller; four great grandchildren; one great- great grandson.
She truly enjoyed writing poetry and being a Mamaw.
A private graveside service for Elva (Ruth Herron) Miller will be conducted Friday, January 8, 2021, in the Moring Star Cemetery, Church Hill with Pastor Benny Bowman officiating.
