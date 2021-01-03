Elva R. Miller Jan 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BRISTOL - Elva R. Miller, 90, of Bristol passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trent Elva R. Miller Bristol Funeral Home Kingsport Pass Away Arrangement Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.