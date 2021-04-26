Elton C. “Jack” Dykes went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Hawkins County, TN, he had resided most of his life in Sullivan County, TN. Jack had retired from the Kingsport Press following 30 years of service. He was a long-time member of Solomon’s Temple Missionary Baptist Church, but also attended the First Presbyterian Church in Elizabethton. Jack loved working in his yard, driving his red truck and handing out peppermints. His God given name was Elton but be gained the name Jack as a young boy by a man in his neighborhood who couldn’t say Elton.
Jack was preceded in death by his son, Robert Dykes; one grandson, Jason Harrod; parents, Glade and Norma Harbour Dykes; four brothers, Dennis “Slick”, Miles, Virgil, and Abe Dykes; one sister, Genese Dykes Wilkerson.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy Crawford Dykes; two sons, Frank Ron (Sherrie) Dykes and Wayland (Roddy Bird) Dykes; one grandson, Josh Harrod; one great-granddaughter, Kylie Harrod; cousins, Foster and Wanda Dykes; special friends, Ray and Bucky Tarlton.
Honorary pallbearers are Ray Tarlton, Junior Gilliam, Foster Dykes, Nate Mullenix, Gary Crawford, and the men of Solomon’s Temple Missionary Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch, TN. The service will follow with Rev. Bobby Bernard and Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt officiating.
Graveside services will take place at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at East Lawn Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN.
Everyone is asked to please dress casual.