CHURCH HILL - Elsie Roller, 88, of Church Hill, TN, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at her home following an extended illness.
Elsie was born on September 8, 1931, in Scott County, VA, to the late Emmitt and Randa Bledsoe Roller. She retired from Tennessee Eastman Company with over 30 years of service. Elsie attended the Upper Room Fellowship Church in Church Hill, TN.
In addition to her parents, Elsie was preceded in death by her brothers, Jessie Carrol Roller, James Harold Roller, Conley Roller, Manny Roller, Kay Roller, and T.M. Moore; sisters, Minnie Wallen and Lucy Hammonds.
Those left to cherish Elsie’s memory are her brothers, Donald Roller, Kingsport, TN, Gene Roller and wife, Barbara of Mechanicsville, VA; along with several special nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020, in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm with Pastor Ron Cassidy officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park – Garden of the Last Supper. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank her sweet and caring neighbors, Charles and Barbara Hall, and all other special friends who loved and cared for her.
Memorial contributions may be made in Elsie’s memory to Upper Room Fellowship Church, 300 Hawkins Ave., Church Hill, TN 37642.
