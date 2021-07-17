KINGSPORT - Elsie Marie Tipton, 86, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 15th at The Village at Allandale (Virginia’s Garden).
A memorial and graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on July 18th at Holston View Cemetery with Preacher Jimmy Tipton officiating. Music will be provided by the Tipton family. Pallbearers will be Alan Crawford, Darrell McKinney, Steve Willis, Ron Castle, Matthew Blevins and Grayson Castle. Honorary pallbearer will be Aidan Blevins.
To honor her love of children and in lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Good Shepherd Children’s Home, PO Box 519, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Please make reference to Elsie Tipton.
A special thank you is owed to the caretakers at The Village at Allandale (Virginia’s Garden) where extra loving care was given to Elsie. Thank you also to those at Amedisys who served her and the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Tipton Family.