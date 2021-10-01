KINGSPORT - Elsie Louise Richardson, 82, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Thursday, September 30th, 2021 shortly after the passing of her husband of 67 years, Joe.
She is preceded by her husband, Joe Richardson; parents, Alfred and Emma Hylemon; son, Bobby Richardson.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Tony Wolfe, Jimmy Pierce; grandsons, Anthony Wolfe, Daniel Wolfe; great grandson, Franklin Wolfe; sister, Thelma Hylemon; special friend, Teresa Tittle; and several nieces and nephews.
A special private service will be held for her and her husband with burial beside their son, Bobby. Military honors for her husband to be provided by American Legion Hammonds Post 3 / Gate City 265.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.