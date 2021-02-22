Elsie Lorene Troutman Starrette, more affectionately known as Mammaw, completed her earthly journey to join her husband of 60 years Clyde Edgar Starrette in heaven on Saturday, February 20th.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 Hamlett- Dobson, Kingsport. The funeral services will follow at 6:00p.m. with Rev Adam Love officiating.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at New Providence Methodist UMC, Statesville, N.C. with Rev. David Bradley officiating
Elsie will be buried with her husband Clyde at New Providence UMC, Statesville, NC. As a member of Mafair UMC Church and in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to Mafair UMC Church, 1409 E. Center Street, Kingsport, TN. 37664 or New Providence UMC, Statesville, NC. In Elsie’s memory.
The family would also like to say a special thank you to Amedisys Home Health and Hospice and special caregiver Kathleen Marsden for the wonderful care of their mother.