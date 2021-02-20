Elsie Lorene Troutman Starrette, more affectionately known as Mammaw, completed her earthly journey to join her husband of 60 years Clyde Edgar Starrette in heaven on Saturday, February 20th. She was born March 7, 1926, the eighth child of eleven children to Francis Edgar and Ossis Louella Cline Troutman in Troutman, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and eight of her siblings. She is survived by sister Doris Crouch and brother Robert Troutman (Scottie) and sister-in-laws Hazel Starrette Phillips and Bertha Starrette Marlowe(Allen).
As a member of the greatest generation and growing up during “The Depression”, she learned toughness and self reliance that guided her throughout her life. These lessons she passed along to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and to her numerous nieces and nephews. These lessons helped her become a master gardener, canner, seamstress, quilter, dress maker and oil painter. She excelled at photography and stained glass art which she took up in her 60’s. An example of her quilting patterns was on display in the Folk Art Museum at Southern Illinois University.
Elsie’s most enduring qualities, for which she will be remembered, were her unwavering integrity, but more importantly her compassion, loving nature and caring spirit. Elsie took her mother into her home and met her needs for 8 years until her passing. Likewise, she was her husband’s nurse for the last five years of his life. Elsie was by the bedside of several of her siblings as they faced illness, meeting their every need until their passing. Not a nurse by training, but an extraordinarily outstanding one of inspiring devotion to those she cared for.
Elsie is survived by her daughter, Janice Starrette Smith (John D.) and son Don Starrette (Kathy Chapman), grandchildren Chad M. Bacon, Tara Osborne Bacon, Allison Bacon Cordell (Jon), Amy Starrette Boggs (Jeremey) and Shane Starrette (Lindsey Bailey); great grandchildren Caleb Bacon, Logan Cordell, Morgan Cordell, and Weston Cordell, step grandchildren Porter Smith and Preston Smith (Jessica) and countless nieces and nephews that considered her a second mother.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 Hamlett- Dobson, Kingsport. The funeral services will follow at 6:00p.m. with Rev Adam Love officiating.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at New Providence Methodist UMC, Statesville, N.C. with Rev. David Bradley officiating
Elsie will be buried with her husband Clyde at New Providence UMC, Statesville, NC. As a member of Mafair UMC Church and in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to Mafair UMC Church, 1409 E. Center Street, Kingsport, TN. 37664 or New Providence UMC, Statesville, NC. In Elsie’s memory.
The family would also like to say a special thank you to Amedisys Home Health and Hospice and special caregiver Kathleen Marsden for the wonderful care of their mother