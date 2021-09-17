CHURCH HILL - Elsie Lee (Fields) Alley, age 99, of Church Hill, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born on April 14, 1922, in Scott County, VA, but lived most of her life in Hawkins County. She was the oldest member of Okolona United Methodist Church.
Family members who have gone before are her parents, Minnie and Bert Fields; along with several sisters and brothers.
Elsie is survived by her husband, Edgar Alley of Church Hill, they were married on December 19, 1941, and their 80th anniversary was approaching; also surviving are her daughter, Linda Bruner and husband, J.T. of Church Hill; son, Ronald Alley and wife, Carol of Surgoinsville; she was blessed with 3 granddaughters, Tonya Mottern and husband, Jeremiah of Knoxville, Kishon Agee and husband, Robby of Harrogate, and Julie Hensley and husband, Travis of Surgoinsville; 5 great grandchildren, Lauren Vanzant and husband, Jacob, Kara and Cailyn Agee, Griffen and Dalen Hensley; 3 step great-grandchildren Gavin, Ezra, and Elliott Mottern; the first great-great grandchild is expected in February; sister-in-law, Marie Alley Merrill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin in the chapel at 3:30 pm with Pastor Mike Webb, Pastor Greg Fletcher and Pastor Carol Alley officiating. Interment will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Okolona United Methodist Church, C/O, Kathleen Ford, 813 Green St. Church Hill, TN 37642.
All those wishing to attend are asked to please wear a face covering and practice social distancing when possible.
