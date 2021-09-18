CHURCH HILL - Elsie Lee (Fields) Alley, age 99, of Church Hill, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin in the chapel at 3:30 pm with Pastor Mike Webb, Pastor Greg Fletcher and Pastor Carol Alley officiating. Interment will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Okolona United Methodist Church, C/O, Kathleen Ford, 813 Green St. Church Hill, TN 37642.
All those wishing to attend are asked to please wear a face covering and practice social distancing when possible.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Alley family.