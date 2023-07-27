KINGSPORT - Elsie “Kate” Hood Chase, age 87 of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, after an extended period of declining health. She was born on January 20, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Bob Dingus and Cordie Bishop Dingus Carver.

Mrs. Chase was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She loved to camp, fish, and shop. She was a member of Pendleton Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. Mrs. Chase retired from the yarn department of Eastman.

