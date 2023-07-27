KINGSPORT - Elsie “Kate” Hood Chase, age 87 of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, after an extended period of declining health. She was born on January 20, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Bob Dingus and Cordie Bishop Dingus Carver.
Mrs. Chase was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She loved to camp, fish, and shop. She was a member of Pendleton Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. Mrs. Chase retired from the yarn department of Eastman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Arthur “Garfield” Hood; stepfather, Fred Carver; son-in-law, Tommy McDavid; special friend, Paul Chase; sisters, Rosa, Julie, Mary, Helen, Faye, and Nellie; brothers, Orbin, Charlie, Roy, Troy, Emmitt and John.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy McDavid and very special friend, Johnny Cheek of Church Hill, TN and Janice Elliott (Gary); grandchildren, Johnny McDavid, Angie Tripplett (Jack), Doug McDavid (Jodie), Wayne Elliott (Sherry) and Nathan Elliott (Linda); nine great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sisters, Bobbie Jo Sanders (Russell) and Sue Puckett; brothers, Bill Dingus (Cathy) and Jim Dingus; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Graveside services will follow the visitation at Presley Dingus Cemetery in Ft. Blackmore, VA with Gary Elliott, Sr. officiating and eulogy by Wayne Elliott. Music will be provided by Jeff Watson.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dustin Absher, Cody Absher, Daniel Dresher, Cooper Jones, Sam Nutt and Jonah Duggins. Grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the staff of Church Hill Health and Rehab.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Shriners Children Hospital, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.