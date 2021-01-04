KINGSPORT - Eloise (Ray) Barber Hobbs, “Tennie”, 87, of Kingsport, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, January 2, 2021. She was born on January 27, 1933 to the late Carty and Mollie Ray. She was one of eleven children. She resided in the Kingsport Area her whole life until her death. She was a homemaker and faithful member of Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church for over fifty years. She loved her children, siblings, church, cooking, and working in the yard at home.
She was preceded in death by her parents Carty and Mollie Ray; husbands Paul Barber and Lowell Glen Hobbs; son, Vernon Steve Barber; grandson, Paul Evan Barber; sisters, Lois South and Pauline Florer; brothers, MC Ray, Richard Ray, Gary Ray and Danny Ray.
She is survived by son, Ron P. Barber of Knoxville; daughter, Lisa Holbrook and her husband Ernie of Kingsport; sister, Phyllis Amyx of Church Hill; brothers, Billy Ray, Jackie Ray and his wife Linda both of Church Hill and Garnet Ray and his wife Beulah of Kingsport; granddaughters, April Gonzalez and her husband Anthony of Johnson City, Melissa Barber of Chattanooga, Shelley McKenzie and her husband Willie of Kingsport and Amanda Perkins and her husband Brycen of Kingsport; great-grandchildren, Megan George, Tyler Barber, Nathan Swenson, Katy Gonzalez, Ty McKenzie, Graycee Swenson, Trenton McKenzie and Charlotte Perkins; great-great-grandchildren, Aria and Sienna; numerous nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Thank you to special caregivers Deborah Meade (Ann and Hailey), Dinah Bays (Alvin and Kendra), and Buffy “Missy” Canipe (Sandra) and Isaac.
Thank you to Amedisys Hospice for the excellent care and comfort during this difficult time.
A graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 2 pm with Mike Bays and Rev. Al South officiating. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery.
