Eloise Lane Dean Apr 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA - Eloise Lane Dean, age 74 of the Midway community, went to be with the Lord, Monday, April 3, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced later by COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sociology LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you