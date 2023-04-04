GATE CITY, VA - Eloise Lane Dean, age 74 of the Midway community, went to be with the Lord, Monday, April 3, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Arrangements will be announced later by COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA.

