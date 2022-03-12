Eloise Joyce Dobbs, 84, passed away on March 1, 2022. Eloise received her Master's Degree in Education and taught at Akard Elementary for many years. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her siblings and cousins, reading and working in her flower garden. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Hester Stidham; beloved daughter, Patricia Dawn Price; three siblings, Cecil Stidham, Wesley Stidham, and Frances Redman. Surviving are her son, Ray Dobbs; siblings, Curtis Stidham, Nellie Barnette, Kathy (Farron) Reedy, Lucille Roberts, Barbara Sturgill and granddaughter Jessie (Glenn) Bourquin and great grandchildren, Sofia and Oliver Bourquin. Family graveside service will be held at the Gray Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Meals on Wheels" in Kingsport, TN. The family is incredibly thankful for the love and care provided by her caregiver, Faith Collins.
