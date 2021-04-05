KINGSPORT, TN - Elmo Winston, 95, Kingsport, TN went Home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 2, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Higher Ground Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. with Dr. Ronnie Owens and Pastor Joe Hill officiating.
Graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Larry E. Winston, Tony Winston, Joey Arnold, Brandon Dorton, Bud Stanley, Larry A. Winston, Lee Morelock, and Josh Godsey will serve as pallbearers. John Roop, Jim Fletcher, and David Glover will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Holston View Cemetery at 10:45 a.m., Wednesday for the graveside service.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Ballad Hospice for their love and care of Elmo.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, all visitors are asked to wear face coverings and adhere to the social distancing guidelines.
