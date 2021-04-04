KINGSPORT, TN - Elmo Winston, 95, Kingsport, TN went Home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 2, 2021. He was saved on July 8, 1950. Elmo and the love of his life, Edith were married for 70 years before she passed in July 2017.
Born in Big Stone Gap, VA on April 12, 1925, he was the son of the late Cleveland Henry and Nannie Elizabeth (Wilson) Winstead.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Edith Winston; four brothers, James, Evans, Odell, and Willie; and great grandson, Tyler Winston preceded him in death.
He retired from Holston Defense Corp. in 1991, after more than 31 years of service. He was a shift supervisor in the Explosive Finishing Department.
Elmo belongs to the following Masonic Orders for 50 plus years; 32nd Degree Master Mason, belonging to Clinchport, VA Lodge #267; Royal Arch Mason at Bristol, VA; Johnson Commandery #14, Bristol, VA; and Jericho Shrines, Kingsport, TN.
He was a member of the Kingsport Shrine Club, Eastern Star of Gate City, VA, and Scottish Rite Masons, Knoxville, TN. He was a Grand Representative of the Great State of Michigan, 1995-1996. He was also an Honorable Kentucky Colonel.
Elmo was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church for over 25 years where he was Chairman of the Finance Committee during the building of the new church for 4 and a half years. He has served as Chairman of the Deposit Team for 22 years.
He will be missed by all.
He is survived by his sons, Larry Winston and wife, Mary, and Tony Winston; sister-in-law, Ottemae Winston, Oregon, OH; four grandchildren, Larry A. Winston, Tahnee Godsey, Wendi Wagers, and Sarah Arnold, all of Kingsport, TN; great grandchildren; Austin, Bella, Maddie, Isaac, Grayson, and Micah; and his best friend, Wayne Bledsoe.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Higher Ground Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. with Dr. Ronnie Owens and Pastor Joe Hill officiating.
Graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Larry E. Winston, Tony Winston, Joey Arnold, Brandon Dorton, Bud Stanley, Larry A. Winston, Lee Morelock, and Josh Godsey will serve as pallbearers. John Roop, Jim Fletcher, and David Glover will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Holston View Cemetery at 10:45 a.m., Wednesday for the graveside service.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Ballad Hospice for their love and care of Elmo.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, all visitors are asked to wear face coverings and adhere to the social distancing guidelines.
