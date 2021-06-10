DRYDEN, VA - Elmo Drewcella Hall age 84 of Dryden, VA gained her heavenly wings Saturday, June 5, 2021.
She was of the Baptist Faith.
She is preceded in death by her mom and dad William and Margaret Phillips, her husband Dillard Hall, three brothers Dave, Emory and Samp Phillips, five sisters Eulice Perry, Demmie Hess, Maurine Gibson, Rettie Lane, Marie Rhoten and several nieces and nephews.
Left with broken hearts are her children Susie (Joe) Jones of Dryden, Nina
(Bo) Needham of Duffield, Ricky Christian of Big Stone Gap, Dorothy Hall of Dryden and Bobby Hall of Dryden, grandchildren Travis (Julie) Jones of Marion, Michael (Amy) Needham of Blountville, TN, Michelle (Kevin) Hobbs of Exeter, Autum Robinette of Ohio, Ashley (Scott) Cline of Church Hill, TN, and Matthew Hall of Dryden, 12 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and 2 sisters-in-law Pauline Underwood of Pennington Gap and Dorothy Chester of Big Stone Gap.
Visitation will be from 12:00 until 1:00 PM Friday, June 11, 2021 at Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM Friday with Michael Phillips officiating.
Burial will follow at Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, VA.
Family will serve as Pall Bearers Bobby Hall, Travis Jones, Ryan Jones, Michael Needham and Matthew Hall.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.provincefuneralhome.com.
