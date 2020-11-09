“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept my faith” II Timothy 4:7
CLINCHPORT, VA - Elmer Wayne Winegar, 77 left his earthly body to enter the arms of Jesus, on Friday November 6th, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Scott County and drove a truck for Holston Builders for 30 plus years. He was also a member of the Virginia National Guard. Wayne was a regular attendant of both Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, and Shelby Creek Primitive Baptist Church and accepted Christ at a young age. Most days he could be found tending to the farm or reading the Bible.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Edellas Russell Winegar, and his brother, Michael Winegar.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 53 years, Patsy Matlock Winegar; his brother, Larry Winegar (Joyce); daughter, Michelle Hensley (Bobby); his three grandchildren, that were the joy of his life, Dillon Hensley and special friend Brandi Ramsey, Austin Hensley (Morgan) and Erin Hensley; great grandson, Thomas Hensley; several nieces, nephews and many friends that he loved dearly.
We would like to say thank you to all the staff at Holston Valley Medical Center that provided him the best of care.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Powers Cemetery, Robinette Valley Road, Clinchport, VA with Pastor Samuel Newland and Pastor Charlie Taylor officiating. Music will be provided by Niki and Mickey Summey. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
