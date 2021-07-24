HILTONS, VA - Elmer Pat Neeley, 80, Hiltons, VA passed away, Friday, July 23, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Elmer was born in Clinchport, VA on June 25, 1941, and was the son of the late Ben Martin and Nannie Roxie (Hamilton) Neeley.
He retired from Eastman Chemical, and was an avid fisherman and hunter.
He had a great love for his family and was the best “Pappy” to his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Wanda Lee (Perry) Neeley, brother, Willie Neeley, and 3 infant siblings preceded him in death.
Surviving is his daughter, Lisa Richards, son, Brian Neeley, and wife, Kimala, grandchildren, David J. (D.J.) Richards and Libby Neeley; great grandchildren, Kelsey Neeley and Riley Absher, great great grandchildren, Emory-Ann Rose Arnold, Fendi Dream Arnold, and Kayson Henry Carrier, sisters, Gladys Roberts, Ruby Rhoton, Annabell Roberts, and husband, Roy, Edna Lane, and Linda Holtzclaw, brother, Fred Neeley, his best friend, Wallace Bledsoe, and best hunting and fishing buddy, Melvin Richards, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jackie Frazier and Pastor Mike Gilliam officiating. Rhonda Gilliam and Eddie Roberts, and Robert and Lisa Hilton will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Goode Cemetery, Duffield, VA. Shane Holtzclaw, Travis Holtzclaw, David Neeley, Patrick Watson, Larry Roberts, and Jeff McNew will serve as pallbearers. Wallace Bledsoe and Curtis Bledsoe will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Neeley family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
