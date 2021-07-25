HILTONS, VA - Elmer Pat Neeley, 80, Hiltons, VA passed away, Friday, July 23, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jackie Frazier and Pastor Mike Gilliam officiating. Rhonda Gilliam and Eddie Roberts, and Robert and Lisa Hilton will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Goode Cemetery, Duffield, VA. Shane Holtzclaw, Travis Holtzclaw, David Neeley, Patrick Watson, Larry Roberts, and Jeff McNew will serve as pallbearers. Wallace Bledsoe and Curtis Bledsoe will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday to go in procession to the graveside service.
