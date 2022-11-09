Elmer Lee Sturgill Nov 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA -- Elmer Lee Sturgill, 86, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at his home.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elmer Lee Sturgill Va. Carter-trent Scott County Weber City Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you