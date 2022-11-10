SCOTT COUNTY, VA - Elmer "Lee" Sturgill, age 86, of Scott County, VA, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home. He was a Veteran of the United States Military having proudly served in the United States Army. Lee was known for raising his "Indian Corn" and had one of the best gardens in Scott County. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Hazel Sturgill; brother, Jack Sturgill; and sister, Mary Lou Lane.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sue Smith; 3 sons, Chuck Sturgill (Connie), Craig Sturgill (Marissa) and Greg Sturgill (Megan); 2 step-daughters, Christie Smith and Connie Bess; 2 grandchildren, Joseph Sturgill (Tory) and Eric Sturgill; 5 step-grandchildren, Kirsten Debien, Bronson Bess, Bryce Bess, Christian Starnes and Brady Bess; 3 great-grandchildren, Adiley Grace Sturgill, Easton Allen Sturgill and Greyson Lee Sturgill; 5 brothers, Leonard Sturgill (Buna), Bill Sturgill (Benita), Robert Sturgill (Faye), Wayne Sturgill (Sherry) and Larry Sturgill (Sherry); 3 sisters, Nell Barrett (James), Patsy Rhoton (Audley) and Linda Hammonds (Don); several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Jackie Frazier officiating. A military graveside service will follow in the Sturgill Family Cemetery located on Kingdom Rd in Duffield, VA with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 presiding.