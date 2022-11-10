SCOTT COUNTY, VA - Elmer "Lee" Sturgill, age 86, of Scott County, VA, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home. He was a Veteran of the United States Military having proudly served in the United States Army. Lee was known for raising his "Indian Corn" and had one of the best gardens in Scott County. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Hazel Sturgill; brother, Jack Sturgill; and sister, Mary Lou Lane.

