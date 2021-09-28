CHURCH HILL – Elmer Lee Gardner, 85 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 24, 2021 at his residence following a brief illness. He was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was retired. Elmer worked 30 years at the AFG Glass Plant and 20 years at Eastman Chemical Company.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maude Gardner; his infant daughter, Lisa Yvonne Gardner; his parents, Mack and Nannie Robinette Gardner.
Elmer is survived by his daughter, Valerie Duncan (Bill); sons, Doug Gardner (Saundra) and Rodney Gardner (fiancée Kim Brown); grandchildren, Kendra Brooks, Brooke Burns (Clint) and Ryan Gardner; sister, Ladell Winters; brothers, Hubert Gardner (Sharon), John “Edwin” Gardner and Glenn Gardner (Faye); several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Morning Star Cemetery with Pastor Earl Dunn officiating. Pallbearers will be Bill Duncan, Doug Gardner, Rodney Gardner, Ryan Gardner, and Scott Chapman. Honorary pallbearer will be Joey Grandy. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45.
A special thank you goes out to the caregivers that were so caring to Elmer; Jennifer Hall, Michelle Barker, Cheyenne Pierce, Lori Bombailey, Jennifer Thompson, and Jessica Graham.
The family requests all attendees wear a mask and social distance.
