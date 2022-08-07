Elmer D. Woods Aug 7, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Elmer D. Woods, 97, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 6., 2022, at The Village at Allendale, following a period of declining health.Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Elmer D. Woods Hill Arrangement Oak Kingsport Health Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video