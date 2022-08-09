KINGSPORT - Elmer D. Woods, 97, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, August 6, 2022, at The Village at Allendale following a period of declining health.
He was born in Dante, VA and had lived in Kingsport most of his life. Elmer served in the US Army during WWII in the European and Pacific Theatre.
One of Elmer’s greatest joys ministering with his brother, Elijah, to the residents and staff of local nursing homes and assisted living facilities for 20+ years.
He was former co-owner, with his wife Clara, of Woods Grocery Store. Elmer was a 50+ year member of Cross Connection Church. He served with the American Legion Hammond Post #3 Color Guard. Mr. Woods enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Payne Woods, daughter, Connie Hickman; granddaughter, Heather Harrell; parents, Manuel and Rebecca Royal Woods and eleven brothers and sisters
Those left to cherish his memory are his, son, Danny Woods and his wife, Carolyn; grandchildren, Kip Woods and wife, Christy, grandson in law, Henry Harrell; great grandchildren, Danielle Henderson and husband, Josh, Jarred Harrell and Rebecca Harrell; brother, Elijah Woods; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 pm Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Phil Harris officiating. Military Graveside Rites by American Legion Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. online at Alzheimer’s Association - www.alz.org/ or the Juvenile Diabetes Assoc. online at www.jdrf.org/
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of The Village at Allendale for their exceptional compassion and care.
The care of Clara Woods and her family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
