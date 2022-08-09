KINGSPORT - Elmer D. Woods, 97, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, August 6, 2022, at The Village at Allendale following a period of declining health.

He was born in Dante, VA and had lived in Kingsport most of his life. Elmer served in the US Army during WWII in the European and Pacific Theatre.

