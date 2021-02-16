KINGSPORT – Clint Hensley, 78, peacefully stepped out of time into eternity with his Lord and Savior Saturday, February 13, 2021.
The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, February 17 from 5-7 p.m., at Gate City Funeral Home, with services following with Pastor Tim Price and Jerry Musick officiating. The Blood Washed Band provide the music.
Clint will be laid to rest on Thursday, February 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.
Pallbearers will be Russell Tribble, Richard Singleton, Mike Malone, Micah Johnston, Frank Fillers, and Tim Hubbard. Honorary pallbearers will be Dick Byrd, Tommy Davis, James McMurray, and Larry Rogers.
Friends are asked to meet at Holston View Cemetery at 10:45 a.m., Thursday for the Graveside Service
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Mountain Baptist Church, P.O. Box 4177 Kingsport, TN 37664.
An online guest register is available for the Hensley family at www.gatecityfunearls.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Elmer Clinton “Clint” Hensley.