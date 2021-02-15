KINGSPORT – Clint Hensley, 78, peacefully stepped out of time into eternity with his Lord and Savior Saturday, February 13, 2021. He was born on January 25, 1943 in Scott County, VA to the late Ervin “Pete” and Venus Hale Hensley.
After graduating from Rye Cove High School in 1962, he served in the Virginia National Guard for 6 years then worked at Eastman Chemical Company in TPA for 34 years, retiring in 1998. Clint was a “jack of all trades”, including earning a black belt in Tae Kwon Do, but his greatest passion was studying the Word of God, in particular Bible prophecy, which he shared with many people. In past years he served in the Bus Ministry, Children’s Ministry, and was a Sunday School teacher as a member of State Line Baptist Church; he was a current member of Holy Mountain Baptist Church which he loved dearly.
Clint is preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Venus Hale Hensley; and brother James Hensley.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 55 years, Kacellia, who served him so well; sons, Tim Hensley and wife Lisa; and Todd Hensley; brother, Buford Hensley and wife Lynn; sister, Shirley Hensley Lane; sisters-in-law Patsy Hensley, Maude Ann McNew, and Helen Gilley; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Russell Tribble, Richard Singleton, and Frank Fillers.
The family would like to thank Clint’s primary doctor Warren Jones and also all the doctors and nurses on staff on the 3rd floor of the Cardiac Unit at Holston Valley Hospital.
The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, February 17 from 5-7 p.m., at Gate City Funeral Home, with services following with Pastor Tim Price and Jerry Musick officiating. The Blood Washed Band provide the music.
Clint will be laid to rest on Thursday, February 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.
Pallbearers will be Russell Tribble, Richard Singleton, Mike Malone, Micah Johnston, Frank Fillers, and Tim Hubbard. Honorary pallbearers will be Dick Byrd, Tommy Davis, James McMurray, and Larry Rogers.
Friends are asked to meet at Holston View Cemetery at 10:45 a.m., Thursday for the Graveside Service
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Mountain Baptist Church, P.O. Box 4177 Kingsport, TN 37664.
An online guest register is available for the Hensley family at www.gatecityfunearls.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Elmer Clinton “Clint” Hensley.