2nd Timothy 4-7
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
ELIZABETHTON - Elmer Brenard Roache, Sr., 79, Elizabethton went to be with his Lord Monday, May 9, 2022, in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born October 29, 1942, in Kingsport to the late Robert & Juanita Queen Roache. Elmer was a good Christian man who trusted in Jesus for his salvation and his prayer was that his family would do the same. He like to deer and turkey hunt. He was an avid Tennessee Vol Fan and watching the Atlanta Braves baseball with his son Brenard. He was retired from Rainbo Bakery. He was a member of Zion Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years: Shirley Little Roache. His Children: Brenard Roache, Gary Roache, Mark Roache and wife Teresa Roache. His Grandchildren who were the love of his life: Amber Leach, Alexis Wheeler, Oliver Roache and coming soon Baby Leach. His Sweet friends: Stacy Townsend and Dwayne Williams.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday in Zion Baptist Church with Dr. Alan King and Rev. Sherrill Nave officiating. Music will be provided by the Zion Baptist Church Choir. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the church at 6:50 p.m. Friday will be: Andrew Leach, Mike Bouton, John Johnson, Dwayne Williams, Little Ricky and Jason Loveless. Honorary Pallbearers will be his nieces, nephews and his church family. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Zion Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Roache family.