KINGSPORT - Elmer Arnold, 89, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. He was a devoted Christian, husband, father, and friend. Living in Hawkins and Sullivan counties his entire life, he enjoyed God's creation and fishing with family and friends. He was a custom carpenter and woodworker. His fine craftsmanship graces homes and businesses throughout the area.
Mr. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents Robert G. and Lora Cox Arnold; brothers, Robert Jr., Fred and Homer Arnold; sister, Isabell Simpson; daughters, Deborah Arnold (at age 4) and Angie Arnold Bowers.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife and best friend of 69 years, Willie Arnold; children, Sharon Maney (Larry), Mike Arnold (Mary) and Patti Burton (Donald); 7 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren; brothers, Joe (Mary) and John Arnold.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 27, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Greg Street of Apostolic Gospel Church in Kingsport, officiating.
The graveside service will follow at McPheeters Bend Baptist Church, Church Hill. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the charity of your choice.