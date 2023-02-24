KINGSPORT - Elmer Arnold, 89, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. He was a devoted Christian, husband, father, and friend. Living in Hawkins and Sullivan counties his entire life, he enjoyed God's creation and fishing with family and friends. He was a custom carpenter and woodworker. His fine craftsmanship graces homes and businesses throughout the area.

Mr. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents Robert G. and Lora Cox Arnold; brothers, Robert Jr., Fred and Homer Arnold; sister, Isabell Simpson; daughters, Deborah Arnold (at age 4) and Angie Arnold Bowers.

