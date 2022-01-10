KINGSPORT - Ellena Sue Watson, 85, passed away at her residence on Thursday, January 6, 2022, following an extended illness.
A native of Lee County, VA, Susie was born on October 3, 1936 to James (Jim) Watson and Clio Ely Watson in the Wallen’s Creek community. Being deaf from birth, she graduated from high school in Staunton, VA at the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind. She moved to Kingsport, TN in 1983 and became a member of the First Baptist Church of Kingsport.
In addition to her parents, Susie was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Glen (Shoe-fly) and John Doyle Watson; one sister, Gladys Anderson.
She is survived by her friend of 38 years, Margaret Beard, of the home; three nieces, Linda Anderson, Carol Watson and Elaine Watson; several great nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid, there will be no funeral service. Burial will be in the James Watson Cemetery on State Route 70 South in the Lower Wallen’s Creek Community. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susie’s memory to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Watson family.