Ellen Melinda Thompson (née Mensinger) died December 7, 2022. She was 78. “Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight, and sin which clings so closely, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated at the right hand of the throne of God. Consider him who endured from sinners such hostility against himself, so that you may not grow weary or fainthearted” (Hebrews 12:1-3).

Ellen was born November 30, 1944, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Delaware. She was a member at Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church where she was active in the Women’s Ministry, VIP Ministry, and the Pray for Me Partner Ministry.

