Ellen Melinda Thompson (née Mensinger) died December 7, 2022. She was 78. “Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight, and sin which clings so closely, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated at the right hand of the throne of God. Consider him who endured from sinners such hostility against himself, so that you may not grow weary or fainthearted” (Hebrews 12:1-3).
Ellen was born November 30, 1944, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Delaware. She was a member at Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church where she was active in the Women’s Ministry, VIP Ministry, and the Pray for Me Partner Ministry.
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and faithful follower of Jesus Christ—she will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. Ellen was known as “Gammy,” not only to her grandchildren, but to the many people who loved her and were the recipients of her “Gammy Blankets,” “epistle-length birthday cards,” treat bags with “spendulix,” as well as her home-cooked meals and hospitality. She was a lover of God’s creation and a science teacher at heart, hosting “Creation Appreciation” seminars for her grandchildren whenever they visited during the holidays.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Guthrie Thompson, and her parents, Evelyn Matilda (née Deily) and John Eugene Mensinger. She is survived by her four children: Rebecca Neumeyer Greninger (Philip), Nathan MacQuown Thompson (Jennifer), Aaron Guthrie Thompson (Francesca), Lydia Ann Engler Jones (Matthew); fifteen grandchildren: Gabe (Ashlee), Emmie, Andrew, Garrett (Laura), Kate, Molly, Ellie, Knox, John, Gracie, Delaney, Levi, Zoe, Luke, and Eli; and three great-grandchildren Samuel, Teddy, and Hank.
The Thompson family will receive friends on Friday, December 16, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 1 pm – 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Larry Ball officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in The Garden of Prayer in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Another memorial service for Ellen will be held in her home church of Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church, Lookout Mountain, Tennessee, on Saturday, December 17th. Visitation will be from 1:00p.m. – 3:00 p.m., with a memorial service afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Covenant College and Chattanooga Christian School. Ellen valued Christian education, and both schools played a pivotal role in the lives of her children and grandchildren.
