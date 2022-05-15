HILTONS, VA - Ellen Marie Vermillion Kelly, 86, of Hiltons passed away peacefully on Friday, May 13, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home. A Funeral service will follow with Rev. Will Shewey officiating. Music will be provided by Oscar Harris.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the Vermillion Family Cemtery in Hilton’s VA. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Nelson, Gloria Sims, Kay Wade, James Wood, Charlotte Price, and Gay Rumppe. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hilton’s UMC at P.O Box 10 Hiltons, VA 24258; Shades of Grace UMC 313 East Sullivan St. Kingsport, TN 37660; or the Scott County Animal Shelter at 186 Single Tree Rd. Gate City, VA 24251.
