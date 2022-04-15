Ellen Jenelle Burchfield Nelson, 79, was born on July 14, 1942 in Church Hill, TN, and went home to be with the Lord on April 11, 2022 at Methodist North Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
She is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Grace Burchfield; father and mother-in-law, J.B. and Iva Nell Nelson; and son, William David “Billy” Nelson, Jr.
Ellen is survived by her loving husband, William David Nelson, Sr. of the home, Millington, TN.; three daughters, Regina Simpson (Wayne), Thelma Milano (Joe), and Dee Langedoc (Mike); sister, Frances Hogsed (Ron); sister-in-law, Alma Tankersley (Garley); grandchildren, Nacoma Simpson, Jeremiah Simpson (Rachel), Tomah Nelson, Ashley Chilson (Fletcher), Cheyanne Nelson, Michael Langedoc (Kristen), Jessica Langedoc (Jonathan); great grandchildren, Madison, Addie, Caroline, Adaline, Victoria, and Ella; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill, TN. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ron Hogsed officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.
Serving as pallbearers will be Bobby Ford, Wayne Simpson, Jeremiah Simpson, Mike Langedoc, Fletcher Chilson, and Jonathan Leggit.
To leave an online message for the Nelson family, please visit our website at www.johnsonarrowood.com
