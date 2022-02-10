CHURCH HILL – Ellen “Eileen” Carroll passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022, at home.
Ellen was born January 14, 1941 to Nannie Pearl and Elbert Lyons in Dickenson County, Virginia. She married her first love, Lee Johnson, and followed his military career to many US states. After his death, she moved to Church Hill to raise her daughter and to stay. There she met and married Sonny Carroll, and they were happily married until his passing. She was very proud to be a cook at the Mountaineer Restaurant until her retirement. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She never met a stranger, and she loved Jesus, The Price Is Right, and crossword puzzles. She attended the Apostolic Lighthouse of Kingsport and Faith Apostolic Church of Church Hill.
She is preceded in death by her first husband Carl Leeman Johnson, second husband Texas “Sonny” Carroll, by her parents Nannie Pearl and Elbert Dewey Lyons, and by her siblings James Lyons, Danny Lyons, Bill Lyons, Norma Robinette, Dorothy Sullivan, Louise Stanley, Vernon Lyons, Elbert D. Lyons Jr, Bob Lyons, Naomi Lyons, and Clifford Lyons.
Ellen is survived by her daughter, Pam Simpson, son-in-law J.R. Simpson, grandchildren Chad Simpson, Sarah (Simpson) Kindle, and Jesse Simpson, great-grandchildren Asher Kindle and Jaxson Simpson, by her sister Margaret L. Hubbard, and many beloved in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 12:00 PM. The burial will follow in Church Hill Memory Gardens.
