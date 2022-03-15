KINGSPORT - Ella Mae Ward, 83, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Holston Manor Nursing Home. She enjoyed watching her favorite show on TV, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Mike Conkin; mother, Nellie Conkin; son, Roger Wallen; brother, Ellis Conkin; sisters, Geneva Conkin and Brenda Crawford.
Ella is survived by her daughter, Sandra Wallen; sons, Randy Wallen and Brenda, and Terry Wallen and Linda; grandsons, Dustin Wallen and Cody Wallen; special cousin, Clara Jean Bragg; several other cousins; and her loving dog, Pepper.
The family will have a private service. If you wish, please visit the home at any time.
In lieu of flowers, the family only requests your prayers.
