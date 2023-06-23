ASHEVILLE, NC - Ella Sue Cook, 75, a former resident of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Asheville, N.C.
She was born May 18, 1948, in Norton, VA to the late Joe Stone and Jean Carter Rhoton.
Sue was a loving, caring, and giving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who made family her main priority.
She enjoyed family trips to Europe and had visited all fifty states. Sue was an avid shopper and supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Sue had worked as a beautician in Kingsport before moving to Asheville in 1981, and retired as Owner/President of D.O. Creasman Electronics, Inc.
She was a committed Christian and member of West Asheville Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her stepfather, Orville Rhoton.
Those left to cherish Sue’s memory are her husband, George Cook; son, Brent Jennings (Melissa); stepchildren, Cassandra Smith (John), Tim Cook and Tracy Cook (Shawn); grandchildren, Haley Jennings, Elle Cook, Marissa Smith and Miranda Smith; siblings, Bill Stone (Donna) and Gail Roller (Earl); half-brothers, Ed, Phillip and Charlie Stone; nieces, Amber Carter and Mia Patrick; nephew, Ryan Roller.
Graveside Service will be conducted Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section A. Dr. Phil Hoskins will officiate. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Care Partners Hospice Solace Center, Asheville, NC for their compassionate care of Sue.