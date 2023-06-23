ASHEVILLE, NC - Ella Sue Cook, 75, a former resident of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Asheville, N.C.

She was born May 18, 1948, in Norton, VA to the late Joe Stone and Jean Carter Rhoton.

