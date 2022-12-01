GRAY - Ella “Marie” Greear Porter, 88, of Gray, TN went to be with the Lord Monday, November 28, 2022. She was born June 13, 1934, in Bastian, VA to the late George and Verna Johnson Greear. She was united with her loving husband of 66 years, William “Bill’ Porter.
Marie was a loving and generous woman whose greatest joy in life came by spending quality time with her family. She was loved by everyone who met her.
Marie was a committed Christian and loved the Lord. She was a member of Litz Manor Baptist Church, a former member of Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church and Lynn Garden Baptist Church. Marie was a graduate of Lynn View High School class of 1952. She worked as lead secretary at Holston Defense Corporation in Kingsport from 1952-1964. She enjoyed playing on the company softball team and watching sports on TV. Marie loved music and sang in the church choir and played the piano.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gene Greear.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Pamela Porter Elam (Tommy), Patty Porter Deaderick (Paul Greear), William Porter II (Cory) and Cindy Porter Carr (David); grandchildren, Colton and Kaleigh Deaderick, Nicholas and Briana Watlington, Chase, Dru, Ashlyn Phipps and Jordyn Lawson; sister, Thelma Porter; brother, Rudy Greear; special cousin, Wilma Ford; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 3, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
A Celebration of Marie’s life will begin at 2:00 pm in the chapel.
A Committal service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Chapel Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made the Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, S.C. 29605.