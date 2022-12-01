GRAY - Ella “Marie” Greear Porter, 88, of Gray, TN went to be with the Lord Monday, November 28, 2022. She was born June 13, 1934, in Bastian, VA to the late George and Verna Johnson Greear. She was united with her loving husband of 66 years, William “Bill’ Porter.

Marie was a loving and generous woman whose greatest joy in life came by spending quality time with her family. She was loved by everyone who met her.

