DUFFIELD, VA - Ella Mae Catron, age 89, of Duffield, VA passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Lonesome Pine Hospital.
She was born in Dryden, VA, on September 5, 1931, to the late William Thomas and Purdy Pennington Catron. Ella grew up on “the ridge” family farm and enjoyed the farming life. She helped her family by being a caretaker of her mother. Ella was one of 7 siblings.
Ella is preceded in death by her parents, William and Purdy Catron; her siblings, William Talmage Catron, Mildred Catron Dickison, Helen Catron, George Ellis Catron, Beatrice Jean Catron Jones, and Hazel Catron Jones; her nephew Paul Eugene Jones.
Ella is survived by her nieces and nephews, Barbara Dickison, Richard Phillip Williams, Georgia Beatrice Williams Combs, Jean Williams Mitchell, Martha Angelo Heggestead, Phillip Catron, , Vivian Gay Jones Varney, William Augustus Jones, Mark Jones, and many extended family and friends.
All services for Ella Mae Catron will be private.
In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to the St. Judes Hospital.
Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap, VA is honored to be serving the family of Ella Mae Catron.
