CHURCH HILL - Ella Mae Bennett, 88 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Church Hill Healthcare following a long illness.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, September, 26, 2020 at McPheeter’s Bend Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ethan Roberts, Freddie Castle, George Gilreath, Phil Lane, Bob Gonce, Johnny Love and Jim Lafollette. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Luster, Terry Yankee, Jim Dingus and McPheeter’s Bend Adult Men’s Class. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
