CHURCH HILL - Ella Mae Bennett, 88 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Church Hill Healthcare following a long illness. She was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was retired from Holston Valley Medical Center following 30 years. She was a charter member of Goshen Valley Freewill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Crawford; first husband, Chester Love; second husband, Johnny Bennett; infant sister, Beatrice Crawford; sister, Mary Crawford; brother, Reed Crawford.
Ella Mae is survived by her step-son, Danny Love and wife Brenda; brother, Jim Crawford; foster-brother, Billy Joe Arnold and wife Carolyn; niece, Renee Crawford; great niece, Skye Crawford; special sister-in-law, Shirley Horton.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, September, 26, 2020 at McPheeter’s Bend Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ethan Roberts, Freddie Castle, George Gilreath, Phil Lane, Bob Gonce, Johnny Love and Jim Lafollette. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Luster, Terry Yankee, Jim Dingus and McPheeter’s Bend Adult Men’s Class. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Avalon Hospice for their kindness and care given to Ella Mae.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Bennett family.