KINGSPORT - Ella Kay Housewright Cox, 77, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 2, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born August 25, 1944, in Scott County, VA to the late Dillard and Edith Dykes Housewright.
Ella was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who always made family her main priority.
She was self-employed as a seamstress for many years.
Ella enjoyed sewing, cooking, working in her flowers, scrap booking, working puzzles and making crafts.
She was a member of State Line Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Ella was preceded in death by her husband, William Cox; son, Mike Cox; brother, Ernest Housewright.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kathy Cox and Melissa Cox Powers; grandchildren, Ryan Cox, Emily Powers and fiancé, Austin Hammond, Noah Cox-Smith; greatgrandchild, Addison Hammond; sister, Mary Marshall; brother, Bill Housewright and wife, Faye; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Brad Shaffer and Delores “Cookie” Wolfe.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 11:30 am until 12:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Dr. Booney Crawford officiating. Music will be provided by the Potter Family.
The Graveside Service will follow at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section C. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
