KINGSPORT - Ella Kay Housewright Cox, 77, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 2, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 11:30 am until 12:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Dr. Booney Crawford officiating. Music will be provided by the Potter Family.
The Graveside Service will follow at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section C. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Ella Kay Housewright Cox and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.