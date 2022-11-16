CHURCH HILL – Ella June Roller, 78, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, November 15, 2022, after a period of declining health.

Ella June retired from United Telephone (Sprint) after 37 years of service. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Church Hill. Ella was a wonderful loving wife and mother.

