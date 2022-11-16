CHURCH HILL – Ella June Roller, 78, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, November 15, 2022, after a period of declining health.
Ella June retired from United Telephone (Sprint) after 37 years of service. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Church Hill. Ella was a wonderful loving wife and mother.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Lynn Roller; parents, J.T. and Ella Mae Marsh; and an infant brother, Thomas C. Marsh.
Those left to cherish Ella June’s memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Karen, and Mike Redman; sisters, Wanda Faye Edwards and Teresa M. Moody (Paul); as well as several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12:00–2:00 on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Gary Gerhardt officiating. A graveside service will follow to Marsh Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mike Redman, Barry Redman, Jeff Parson, Brent Spivey, Brevan Spivey, and Brent Edwards.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of The Village at Allandale Virginias Gardens for their love and care to Ella.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Marsh Cemetery c/o Karen Redman P.O. Box 2403 Church Hill, Tn 37642, for the upkeep and care of the cemetery.