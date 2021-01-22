WISE, VA - Ella Jane Cantrell Mullins, 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
There to welcome her to her eternal home were her husband of 65 years, Shelcy Mullins, Sr.; her father, James Milam Cantrell; her mother, Dulcina Stanley Cantrell; her 11 siblings, Luther Cantrell, Fred Cantrell, Carson Cantrell, Fitzhugh Cantrell, Lula Mullins, Oma Mullins, Goldie Dotson, Eva Vanover, Ruthie Dotson, Edith Belcher and Martha Fleming; Sons-in-law, Lloyd Smith and Luther Adkins.
She is survived by her five children. Gretta Rakes, Carol Adkins, Kathy Smith, Shelcy Mullins, Jr. (Karen), and Nancy Mullins (Bobby); Six Grandchildren, Beverly Grigsby, Dr. James Mize (Craig), Courtney Rasnake, Lawton Mullins, Chelsie Mullins and Casey Mullins; four great-grandchildren, Garth Nicely (Megan), Cory Nicely, Colton Grigsby, and Hobie Rasnake; and two great-great-grandchildren, Kaydence and Stetson Nicely; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A native of Pound and a lifelong resident of Wise County, Granny was known for her cooking and hospitality. You never left her house without a meal.
Every successful man always has a strong woman in his life, and that was the case with papaw Shelcy, behind every accomplishment, Granny was there to help make it happen.
A worker, yes Granny was quite the worker, and a remarkably successful woman, some never knew she was a cook at the Wise County Jail, that she operated a concession stand at the VA-KY fair. Some may not even know Granny was a successful business owner, as co-owner of the Windjammer restaurant, in her hometown of Pound.
A lady first and foremost, Granny had the qualities that made everyone instantly fall in love with her, she was sassy, spunky, soulful, as pure and genuine as a fresh winter snow, she loved to laugh, and she loved a good prank, even if it was on her. Her smile could light up any room. Granny's humor and quick wit was quite awesome, she could bring a whole room to laughter with one story or quick reply.
Papaw Shelcy once said she was the most beautiful woman he had ever seen. We all know why, because her heart and her love were pure.
Funeral services for Ella Jane Cantrell Mullins will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Elder Stacy Potter officiating. Burial will follow in the Shelcy Mullins Family Cemetery in Pound, VA. Family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. till time of services at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. We will be following State mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks are required and will not be supplied by the family or funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Virginia Kentucky District Fair- Ella J. Mullins Scholarship Fund P. O. Box 2617 Wise, VA 24293. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.